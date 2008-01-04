King of Kong Director Shooting Holiday Comedy (Oh Well)

When King of Kong director Seth Gordon isn't talking about how badass a Paper Mario movie would be, he's off...doing other things. We're not exactly sure how we missed this, but Seth Gordon is taking a turn for the holiday comedies in his upcoming film Four Christmases, starring the AAA cast of Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Duvall. The film is said to be in production now for a holiday 2008 release.
But don't be sad. In Hollywood this sort of thing isn't called "selling out" but "having a career." Feel good knowing that you can sit in the theater bragging to friends, "I remember when this guy was making documentaries and being written about on barely-literate sites like Kotaku!"
