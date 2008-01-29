The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Kirby For Wii Still On For 2008, Says Nintendo

kirby_wii.jpgNintendo's recent financial reports didn't contain much in the way of surprise game announcements, as leaks are not the company's style. Documents did re-confirm, however, that the former GameCube platformer known simply as Kirby is still on track for a 2008 release in Japan. Shown at E3 2005, the game's continued development had doubt cast upon it by the UK's Official Nintendo Magazine, but it appears that HAL Laboratory is still hard at work on the next console Kirby.

Kirby enthusiasts will also take comfort in that the third Nintendo DS game, Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe, is similarly tentatively scheduled for a 2008 release. The remake of the SNES classic Kirby Super Star will hopefully make it before the end of the year.

Both dates are, of course, subject to change, as is that bad-arse attitude of the pink, shoe-wearing sphere.

