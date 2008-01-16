K-mart HD DVD Crook, So Smart, So Dumb

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

image_handler.jpeg Crime starts small, but only gets bigger. Take K-mart employee Nathaniel A. Gustafson from Sheboygan, Wisonsin. He started stealing sodas from the retailer, but moved up to electronics by December. Here's how he did it: Gustafson stuffed 30 DVDs, two Xbox 360 controllers and ten video games in a Crock-Pot box that he purchased days later. Clever! After that, he crammed a camcorder, ten video games and ten movies in a toaster oven box. Likewise, he purchased it a few days later. Next, he fit an Xbox 360 hard drive, two Xbox 360 HD DVD players and PS3s in boxes for a microwave and a toaster oven. Genius set off the alarm as he left the store and now faces up to three years in prison for stealing $US 7,218 worth of merchandise. They should add an extra year to his sentence for the two HD DVD players. That's just dumb!
K-mart Employee Charged [The Sheboygan Press via Gay Gamer]

  • Sara Guest

    He might be stupid for stealing all that stuff, but this paper is so stupid that it can't even spell his name correctly.

    0
  • bill Guest

    p.s. the alarms are not why he was caught! good LP's is the reason he was caught

    0

