Knitted Mario Mushrooms in the Wild

mariomushrooms_9.jpgNothing breaks up a nice slow news weekend like some delightful hand made video game crafts. Kotakuite Captain squishy points us to his girlfriend's blog where she has documented the making of these cute Mario Mushrooms that she knitted for the Captain's desk at his new job. According to her, they are fairly simple to make and don't take a ton of materials. If you'd like to make some of your own, Mrs. Squishy has kindly provided instructions that you can download here. Something about seeing those cute little guys out in a field just makes me smile.

