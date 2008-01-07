A while back, we posted that Japan was going to clamp down on handheld gaming in the skies. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Japan was banning WiFi game portables. But how strict are the airlines? When flying back to the States before Christmas, we spotted these Nintendo DS signs at Osaka's Itami Airport. Theses Nintendo signs greeted travelers showing two new rules for flying: 1). Turn off the DS's power during take-off and landing. 2). Don't use WiFi capabilities during the flight. We didn't have any problems using a DS on both domestic and international Japan Airline flights. Seems like more of a ban on WiFi use and not on the actual handhelds. That seems to be the extent of Japan's crackdown!
Know This About Nintendo DS Airplane Use
It seems wifi is free on the airplane?