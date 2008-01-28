Konami Bringing Crosswords To XBLA? The ESRB has rated Coffeetime Crosswords for the Xbox 360, a title to be published by Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. When we contacted Konami today, we received a series of question marks in response (seriously) so we don't have much info beyond the ESRB info. If we're guessing, it sounds like the publisher is looking to bring casual crosswording to Xbox Live Arcade. Coffee also seems to be involved.