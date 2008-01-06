The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

'Korea Rising': Interviews on the State of the Korean Gaming Industry

nexonscreen.jpg Gamasutra has kindly compiled five complete interviews with members of the South Korean gaming industry to shed light on where Korea is now and where they'll be in the future. During the GStar game show in Seoul, Gamasutra got Stephen Lee (Nexon), Sang Woon Yoon (Webzen), Yoo-Ra Kim (T3), Ji Young Park (Com2Us), and Dae Hwan Lim (Microsoft) to talk about just about everything under the sun. The complete interviews span a daunting 21 pages; despite the diversity of opinions, there were a lot of commonalities:

The interviewees ... were universally interested in vaulting into the console and handheld markets, and growing audiences both inside and outside Korea with these projects.

The groundwork is still being laid, however .... Lim sees the Xbox 360 market as presently laying the groundwork for consoles catching on in Korea — "The console games market is not really successful here. We want to establish the base first for the Xbox 360 by releasing games more fit for Korean gamers. The company itself will make an investment for that. We're trying to establish the fact that games can be played by anyone, not just by adults."

If you're not scared off by the length, it's well worth a read through - the interviews cover a lot of ground and it's interesting to see different approaches to the same problems.

Korea Rising: Five Crucial Interviews [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles