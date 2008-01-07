Kotaku Australia Originals: From Auran Closing to World of Warcraft Powerlevelling

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ausglobe_01.jpgDecember 2007 was easily the busiest month in Kotaku Australia's short history - one we plan on extending to eternity, with your help.

I think the news of Auran's closure made the biggest waves. The story was picked up by pretty much everyone, even if a few managed to spell CEO Tony Hilliam's name incorrectly. Despite any misgivings you may have for the company or its poorly received MMO Fury, the shutdown of an Oz developer, not to mention the loss of jobs involved, is sad news.

Auran, however, was just the tip of a rather large and frosty iceberg. Almost all took an interest in our tale of World of Warcraft powerlevelling and the emotional rollercoaster such an experience entails. If you plan on indulging in these services, I highly recommend you read this story before you do so.

Of course, we covered loads more during the month of December, so check out the links below and make sure you're up-to-date.

Good Game, Australian Film Commission Looking For Game Developers

Guitar Hero III For PC & Mac Gets Aussie Price & Date

Sony Bravia & Free PS3 Deal Confirmed, Now With Details

Fury & Auran: Can An Unsuccessful Game Become Successful?

Future Fury Updates To Bring Crafting, Improved Tutorial

Upgrade Advice: Triple SLI?

Ex-Auran Dev Auctions Redundancy Mementos

Why The Tiny Text?

Fury Age of the Chosen Update Is Live, Free To Play

OFLC Hands GTA IV MA 15+ Rating

Frontlines: Fuel of War, Exclusive Oz Collector's Edition Details

Tony Hilliam: The Facts About Auran's Closure

Auran Closes Up Shop [Updated]

Keep the Dreamcast Alive

Neverwinter Nights 2: A Few Good Mods

Auran To Announce New Business Model For Fury, Company Restructure

Alone in the Dark 5 Out January 2007! Oh, Wait...

Publisher Website Reviews: Atari

Pros and Cons of WoW Powerlevelling, Part 1

Tony Hilliam: Rumours of Auran's Demise "Greatly Exaggerated"

Question Time: What's Your (Caffeinated) Poison?

Internode Proxy May Improve World of Warcraft Lag

Vista Hotfix Improves SLI, CrossFire Performance

EA/Crytek Prefer Not To Comment On Corpse Mod

Tony Albrecht Explains "Tony" Unit Maths

