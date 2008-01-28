The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Kotaku Originals: From EA vs Fox to Kotaku Krafts

finalfantasycomplete.JPG It's Saturday morning so it must be time for another edition of Kotaku Originals. This week we witness an ugly feud between EA and Fox News, we all get the chance to be pirates and Maggie teaches us the beauty of video game crafts.

Video, Details on Tribes-Like Legions

Krafting With Kotaku: Final Fantasy to Bioshock

The Rocky's Second Annual Golden Crecentes

Wii To Bypass Lifetime GameCube Sales Any Minute Now

Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

EA Fighting Mad About Fox News, But Still No Correction

Fall Of Liberty Demo Fails

EA Customer Service So Awful, So Awesome

Pokemon Puzzle Heads

Gibberish Japanese in Resident Evil Movie

Mercenaries 2 Delayed To August?

EA Calls Fox Out on "Insulting" Mass Effect Inaccuracies

Is it Dangerous to Work at GameStop?

Sony Postpones Japanese PSP Skype Launch

The Eye of Judgment: The Furniture of Sanity

Pirates of the Burning Sea Goes Live

Is Top Xbox 360 Gamer Selling His Account?

How to Get 800 Free Microsoft Points

Work and Play: A Peek Inside the Lives of Gaming's Greatest Readers

The Imperial Pokemon Noodle Set

GameSetApparel Adds New Fine Wearables To Fantasy Line

Days of Ruins New Units

Feasting On The Bones Of The Madden Curse

Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Campaign Impressions

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles