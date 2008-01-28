Kotaku Originals: From EA vs Fox to Kotaku Krafts

It's Saturday morning so it must be time for another edition of Kotaku Originals. This week we witness an ugly feud between EA and Fox News, we all get the chance to be pirates and Maggie teaches us the beauty of video game crafts.
Video, Details on Tribes-Like Legions
Krafting With Kotaku: Final Fantasy to Bioshock
The Rocky's Second Annual Golden Crecentes
Wii To Bypass Lifetime GameCube Sales Any Minute Now
Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart
EA Fighting Mad About Fox News, But Still No Correction
EA Customer Service So Awful, So Awesome
Gibberish Japanese in Resident Evil Movie
Mercenaries 2 Delayed To August?
EA Calls Fox Out on "Insulting" Mass Effect Inaccuracies
Is it Dangerous to Work at GameStop?
Sony Postpones Japanese PSP Skype Launch
The Eye of Judgment: The Furniture of Sanity
Pirates of the Burning Sea Goes Live
Is Top Xbox 360 Gamer Selling His Account?
How to Get 800 Free Microsoft Points
Work and Play: A Peek Inside the Lives of Gaming's Greatest Readers
The Imperial Pokemon Noodle Set
GameSetApparel Adds New Fine Wearables To Fantasy Line
Feasting On The Bones Of The Madden Curse
Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Campaign Impressions
