Kotaku Originals: From Komment King to a Shopping Spree

Hello and welcome to your first serving of Kotaku Originals for the New Year. This week we brought Witzbold into the Kotaku fold as the new King of Kommenters, a lucky reader became a brand new gamer and we took a look at the year's top stories.
How to Spend $2,000 on Games in One Afternoon
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Nintendo: Full DS Games Not Coming to Wii After All
MGS4 360 Rumour Smashed Yet Again
Missed Movie Licensing Opportunities Of 2007
Winner of the $US 2K Shopping Bot Contest
What Are Your Gaming Resolutions For 2008?
Meet Your New King of Komments
The Year's Most Popular Stories
Soul Calibur Legends - The Masturbation Game
Left Brain Right Brain Surprisingly Brainless
