The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Kotaku Originals: From Komment King to a Shopping Spree

heimie.jpg Hello and welcome to your first serving of Kotaku Originals for the New Year. This week we brought Witzbold into the Kotaku fold as the new King of Kommenters, a lucky reader became a brand new gamer and we took a look at the year's top stories.

Uwe Boll on Larry King Live?

How to Spend $2,000 on Games in One Afternoon

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Nintendo: Full DS Games Not Coming to Wii After All

MGS4 360 Rumour Smashed Yet Again

Missed Movie Licensing Opportunities Of 2007

Winner of the $US 2K Shopping Bot Contest

What Are Your Gaming Resolutions For 2008?

Super Mario Galaxy at 80 MPH

Meet Your New King of Komments

The Year's Most Popular Stories

Soul Calibur Legends - The Masturbation Game

Left Brain Right Brain Surprisingly Brainless

The Club (Demo) Impressions

Kotaku Kristmas Kard, 'Still Not Banned'

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles