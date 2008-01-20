Kotaku Originals: Numbers, Numbers and More Numbers

Welcome to another fine week of Kotaku Originals. This week was all about numbers. Who sold the most hardware, software, the top selling games and more. Plus we get the added bonus of a super spectacular game industry soap opera in the works!
Gamecock Head Tears Into John Romero, It's Getting Ugly
Activision Support Exposes Email Addresses Of Guitar Hero Owners
Who's Winning The Console War In The US?
Wanna Study Game Design in Japan? Here's How
XBLA Apology Game Revealed - Undertow
Game Controllers Make the Best Movie Props
Guitar Hero Sets US Franchise Sales Record
Complete List Of AIAS Awards Finalists Announced
Nintendo DS Bigger Than Jesus This Christmas
Call of Duty 4 Killed The Christmas Competition, Nabs Top Spot
Halo 3 Beats Out Wii Play For Best Selling Video Game of 2007
Big Daddy Trudges Into Homes, Looking for Little Girls
Wha, People Still Get DS Lite Hinge Cracks?!
No, Those Aren't Pics Of In-Game XMB
EA Responds to Death of College Hoops
Japanese Sales Trends In 2007: Line Riding And Analysing
EIEIO It's Off to Austin's SXSW They Go
Definite Midway Resignations, Possible Midway Sackings
FPS Gun Makes First Person Shooter Controls More Gun-Like
Kojima , THQ, Neversoft, NetDevil, Harmonix Invade Work and Play
Alligator Dual Shock (To Match Our Boots)
Take-Two: College Hoops Cancelled
Rumour: 2K9 College Hoops Canned, EA Seeks NCAA Deal
GoldenEye XBLA Shitcanning Was Nintendo's Fault?
