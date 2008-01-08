Kotaku Tower Welcomes Its First Intern

And you all thought I had forgotten about the internships. I'd like to introduce everyone today to Tori Floyd, Kotaku's first ever intern (well, not really, but the first in recent memory. Here's Tori on Tori:

Greetings, all, from the newest (and, apparently, first) Kotaku intern! I'm a fourth-year Media Studies and Journalism student at the University of Guelph-Humber in Toronto, Ontario, and decided that working for Kotaku from home sounded much cooler than commuting to the CBC every day. Thankfully, Kotaku, agreed, and here I am. I'm currently writing my thesis essay on video games as they relate to identity development (particularly gender and sexuality), and am in the process of applying to a Master's program so I can continue studying that, and hide from the real world for another two years (or so). In the meantime, I can generally be found playing The Sims 2 on my Mac, or an assortment of games for the Nintendo Wii and DS (currently playing Super Paper Mario, Mario Party DS, and Trauma Centre: Under the Knife). I'm notorious for not finishing games, but am willing to try everything once. I'm looking forward to hearing from all of you!

Tori will be helping out around the tower, occasionally posting and working, I hope, on one or two long-term projects. Say "Hi" be nice.

Oh, and I am sorta still looking for another intern, one who is preferably closer to Denver than Canada, like in Denver or its surrounds. As you can probably tell from Tori's intro, the most important thing is that the intern will actually be an intern. In other words can use this experience for school credit or toward journalism experience in their future career.