Krafting With Kotaku: Final Fantasy to Bioshock

By: Maggie Greene
Embroidery is a fine and ancient art, and counted cross-stitch is one of the easiest and most user-friendly varieties. Unlike other art forms that require some sort of innate or trained talent with the medium, just about anyone can put together cross-stitch projects that are pleasant to look at.
Unfortunately, unless you're really into Winnie the Pooh, elaborate alphabets, Precious Moments, or various types of wild animals looking pensive or free-spirited, the embroidery aisle at your local craft store can be lacking in the 'Why yes, I do want to spend tens of hours of my life on that' kits. But with a little extra work and planning, it's easy to put together your own project; until the major publishers start retailing Final Fantasy and Bioshock stitching kits, the best way for game fans to mix two things that usually don't go together - the kitsch of cross-stitch and the oh-so-modern medium of video games - is to plan and chart your own.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink