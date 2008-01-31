Kuju Comes To America

One of Europe's leading independent game development companies is making the move to the U.S., as Kuju Entertainment announces the opening of Kuju America, they're first studio outside of the UK. The website for the new studio features a British flag emblazoned United States, coupled with the exclamation (warning?), "The Brits Are Coming!" The studio is located in beautiful San Francisco, convenient to a large pool of development talent as well as Kotaku weekend editor Flynn DeMarco.

Jonathan Newth, Corporate Development Officer of Kuju Entertainment, commented "The US, and San Francisco in particular, is a natural choice for our first non-UK studio. It's a hotbed of development talent, home to many leading publishers and some of the leading US games press.

Ah, so they've heard of Flynn! Excellent! Kuju America is already hard at work on their first title, which I'm sure they'll tell Flynn all about when they're ready.

