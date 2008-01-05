The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

L.A. Noire Coming To Xbox 360? Yes, Of Course

la_noire_exclusivity_rehash.jpgApparently, there's still a bit of confusion surrounding the "exclusivity" of Team Bondi's L.A. Noire, the 40's era detective thriller to be published under the Rockstar Games brand. We understand the confusion, to some degree, as the game in question was listed as being released only on the PlayStation 3 by Take-Two Interactive itself at one point. Then, just six-weeks later, the official PlayStation blog brought word of Team Bondi franchise exclusivity. In the blog's defense, it did write that L.A. Noire was not that franchise.

Still, when word popped up today that Bondi and company were looking for new hires, listing L.A. Noire for the Xbox 360 and PS3, we got tips. Tips we're quite grateful for, mind you. But given that Sony isn't shouting from the mountaintop, defending the honor of its console exclusive in this particular case, it's nothing to get worked up over. Team Bondi even lists "next generation consoles" as the platform, despite some claims that the game "definitely ain't coming to Xbox 360."

It's not coming out any time soon and we'll most likely have a clear console war champion by the time it does anyway. We'll have plenty of time to sort the whole thing out over the course of the year.

Team Bondi [Gamasutra Jobs]

Comments

  • kpkid Guest

    I heard this is funded by sony.... hmmm sounds fishy.

    0
  • imouse Guest

    Team Bondi was with SCEA, now with Rockstar.
    Team Bondi is NOW *not* PS3 exclusive.
    LA Noire *IS* PS3 exclusive due to size restrictions.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles