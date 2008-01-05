L.A. Noire Coming To Xbox 360? Yes, Of Course

Apparently, there's still a bit of confusion surrounding the "exclusivity" of Team Bondi's L.A. Noire, the 40's era detective thriller to be published under the Rockstar Games brand. We understand the confusion, to some degree, as the game in question was listed as being released only on the PlayStation 3 by Take-Two Interactive itself at one point. Then, just six-weeks later, the official PlayStation blog brought word of Team Bondi franchise exclusivity. In the blog's defense, it did write that L.A. Noire was not that franchise.

Still, when word popped up today that Bondi and company were looking for new hires, listing L.A. Noire for the Xbox 360 and PS3, we got tips. Tips we're quite grateful for, mind you. But given that Sony isn't shouting from the mountaintop, defending the honor of its console exclusive in this particular case, it's nothing to get worked up over. Team Bondi even lists "next generation consoles" as the platform, despite some claims that the game "definitely ain't coming to Xbox 360."

It's not coming out any time soon and we'll most likely have a clear console war champion by the time it does anyway. We'll have plenty of time to sort the whole thing out over the course of the year.

