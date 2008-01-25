The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

LA Times Says, Games Don't Work as Movies

hollywood-walk-of-fame.jpg For a long time, comic books didn't work as movies. They do now, sorta. But currently, games really don't work as movies. Like at all. Los Angeles Times goes through movie making rules that emerged last year. One of them involves games. According to the paper:

Hollywood can't win at video games. Because 13-year-old boys spend hours zapping asteroids or stealing virtual cars, movies based on video games would seem to be the logical follow-up to the comic- book-to-movie frenzy. Screenwriter Josh Olson, who was rewriting the "Halo" script (Peter Jackson was to direct) before the movie fell apart, says video games "have aimless cycles. You go to A, shoot some monsters, then go to B, then start over and do it again." ...Step away from the video games. Transforming this medium's weak narratives to film hasn't been as successful as with comic books.

Best advice I've heard regarding Hollywood's desire to adapt video games: Don't. Sure, there will be a movie that'll come along and show us how it's done. Until then, we wait. The Rules [LA Times][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles