The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Lara Croft Needlepoint

sunflowerlaradetail%20copy.jpgThe work of Becky Schaefer has recently resurfaced on the blogosphere (hate that word, btw) so now seemed like as good as a time as any to introduce you to her art if you hadn't encountered it previously. These Lara Croft cross-stitchings (Schaefer's 2003 graduate arts degree project) subvert the traditional by introducing a modern, digital (female) icon into a classic (traditionally female) analog activity. The result? It's a bit jarring and induces introspection. What do you think of it?

sunflower lara detailthe sowersexit strategylaras initiativeblowback


Game Heroine Invades Bucolic Needlepoint Landscapes; Wreaks Aesthetic Havoc [via shinyshiny]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles