Last Chance to Download Undertow for Free

undertowlogo.jpg Don't forget that today is the last day to download your personal apology game from XBLA for free. For the uninformed, I will encapsulate the situation as best I can. Xbox Live had dicey service over the holidays and in an attempt to make up for it, offered Xbox Live Gold members a free game called Undertow. For those who have already downloaded the game, Microsoft will be pleased to offer you 800 MS points if you can traverse the mine field that is their customer service line.

Now that you are all caught up you can use the remaining hours of today to download your free game or attempt to get your free points. You have until midnight, so get crackin'.

