Latest Unreal 3 Extras To Be Shown at GDC

Epic Games plan to demonstrate the latest Unreal Engine 3 features at this year's Game Developers Conference next month. The presentation will run on the half hour for each day of the show.

The Epic folks will also be speaking at two sessions:

"Automating Regression Discovery: Finding the Wrenches in the GEARS OF WAR," will be presented by Martin Sweitzer, programmer, Epic Games. This intermediate-level lecture, to be held Wednesday, February 20, 12:00-12:30, in West Hall Room 3004, will be geared toward programmers, although production and management may also benefit from the talk. "UNREAL TOURNAMENT 3 Postmortem: ULTRA KILL!" will be led by Dr. Michael Capps, president, and Jeff Morris, producer, Epic Games. This postmortem, to be held Friday, February 22, 2:30-3:00 p.m., in West Hall Room 2001/2003, will cater to all developers, regardless of experience.

I hope they delve a bit into the whole Playstation 3 Unreal modding. It seems like it should be getting a lot more attention than it is.