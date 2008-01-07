Lay-Offs at Sony Computer Entertainment?

Keep in mind: This does come from an internet bulletin board. We cannot yet verify the validity of this, but a 2Channel thread of supposedly Sony Computer Entertainment insiders claim there are rumoured layoffs due to an internal restructuring, among other things at the Japanese HQ. Loads of bogus posts/stories/etc appear on 2Channel, so we're slightly suspect. However, last year's the price cut only a short-lived PS3 sales spike. Poor sales certainly do provide validity to the rumor that SCE is reshuffling. We should know in the next few weeks whether this is legit or total b.s.

SCE Rumoured Layoffs [2Channel, Thanks Muu!]