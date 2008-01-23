Learning English? Korean? Starcraft Can Help

Taking my own abortive attempts at learning Japanese and German as examples, learning English must suck. An elastic sentence structure, copious use of slang, it must be a nightmare. Especially if you're from a country that doesn't use the roman alphabet. Like Korea! Lucky for Koreans, then, they've got Starcraft to learn from. This book, "Starcraft English", takes stock phrases from the game like "Ghost reporting..." and "You got my attention", then uses them to give Koreans a basic English lesson. Should come in handy when travelling, and they - for whatever reason - need to ask "WANNA TURN UP THE HEAT?"

Master English with the power of Starcraft English [Siliconera]