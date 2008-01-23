The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Learning English? Korean? Starcraft Can Help

starcraftkorea.jpgTaking my own abortive attempts at learning Japanese and German as examples, learning English must suck. An elastic sentence structure, copious use of slang, it must be a nightmare. Especially if you're from a country that doesn't use the roman alphabet. Like Korea! Lucky for Koreans, then, they've got Starcraft to learn from. This book, "Starcraft English", takes stock phrases from the game like "Ghost reporting..." and "You got my attention", then uses them to give Koreans a basic English lesson. Should come in handy when travelling, and they - for whatever reason - need to ask "WANNA TURN UP THE HEAT?"
Master English with the power of Starcraft English [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles