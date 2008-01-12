The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Left 4 Dead Coming In "Late Summer"

zombies.jpgAh, summer. When you frolic in the fields, whisper sweet nothings in your summer girl's ear and...play the stuffing out of Valve's upcoming co-op zombie shooter Left 4 Dead. Speaking with Shacknews, the company confirmed the title - whose devs Turtle Rock have just been absorbed into Valve's Combine - will be shipping to the PC and 360 in "late summer". We're collectively holding our breaths for this game, which will no doubt cause us many a sleepless night with its mix of running, screaming, more running, shooting and relentless hordes of the living dead.
Left 4 Dead Rising in Late Summer [Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles