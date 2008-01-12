Left 4 Dead Coming In "Late Summer"

Ah, summer. When you frolic in the fields, whisper sweet nothings in your summer girl's ear and...play the stuffing out of Valve's upcoming co-op zombie shooter Left 4 Dead. Speaking with Shacknews, the company confirmed the title - whose devs Turtle Rock have just been absorbed into Valve's Combine - will be shipping to the PC and 360 in "late summer". We're collectively holding our breaths for this game, which will no doubt cause us many a sleepless night with its mix of running, screaming, more running, shooting and relentless hordes of the living dead.

Left 4 Dead Rising in Late Summer [Shacknews]