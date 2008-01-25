Lei Fang Statue Lacks Graceful Clothes

It's still After Dark, no? Well, it is somewhere. Here's the embarrassing sequel to the Kotobukiya statue of Dead or Alive Xtreme 2's Lei Fang. As with before, this is only half of it. The cheekier (NSFW) half is after the jump. You've been warned!

Poor girl must be cold! Figurine goes on sale this month for ¥8,190 ($US 77).

Lei Fang [Kotobukiya via Hobby Blog]