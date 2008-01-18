Leisure Suit Larry Box Office Bust Coming to Consoles, PC

As rumoured, a New Leisure Suit Larry game is on its way to PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. Its title? Leisure Suit Larry Box Office Bust. Get it? Yeah, there are two innuendos going on there. Featuring a story from Happy Madison Productions writer Allen Covert, and stars Dave Attell, Shannon Elizabeth, and Jeffrey Tambor (as well as some other folk), we're looking forward to gold chains making an appearance in media other than WoW commercials. Play the game this fall.
So you know, I considered writing this post in obnoxious, uber-heterosexual speak complete with cheesy pickup lines, but then I realised the concept was so similar to my normal style that, well, I cried for a few minutes. Hit the jump for the full press release.
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17 /PRNewswire/ — Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, announced today that the lovable loser, Leisure Suit Larry, is back in an all new side-splitting, pants-busting adventure game, coming to Xbox 360(R) video game and entertainment system, PLAYSTATION(R)3 computer entertainment system, PC and mobile phones this fall.
The Leisure Suit Larry(R) Box Office Bust video game gives gamers an all-access pass to the glitz, glamour and gorgeous women of Tinseltown. In this 3rd person adventure game, Larry takes a summer job working on his uncle Larry's movie lot doing odd jobs and trying to uncover a mole from another studio who threatens to air the studio's dirty laundry in the tabloids.
Leisure Suit Larry Box Office Bust is a rollicking, innuendo-laden lampoon of Hollywood that features open world sand box game play that includes exploration, platforming, racing and puzzle-solving to complete missions. Additionally, the game will feature an all-new Directors Game that allows the player to create their very own "Larry Feature."
True to form, Leisure Suit Larry Box Office Bust will feature sophomoric comedy and bombshell babes thanks to the writing talents of Allen Covert (Happy Madison Productions) and an All-Star cast of actors and actresses, including Jay Mohr (Last Comic Standing), Dave Attell (Insomniac), Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie), Carmen Electra (Starsky and Hutch), Artie Lange (Mad TV), Patrick Warburton (Family Guy), Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development), Nikki Cox (Las Vegas), Peter Graves (Mission Impossible), Jane Lynch (The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man) as the voice of Larry Loveage.
"Leisure Suit Larry is an entertaining adventure that places gamers in the middle of Hollywood's tabloid-filled mayhem to create a fun gaming experience," said Al Simone, senior vice president of Global Marketing for Sierra Entertainment. "The collaborative efforts of Allen Covert and cast make this the most amusing and immersive Leisure Suit Larry video game yet."
The Leisure Suit Larry Box Office Bust video game is being developed by Team 17 and will be rated "M" for Mature. Vivendi Games Mobile is also making Leisure Suit Larry Box Office Bust available for mobile phones throughout Europe and North America. For more information, please visit the game's official Web site at http://www.leisuresuitlarry.com.
The teaser trailer for Leisure Suit Larry Box Office Bust will exclusively premiere Friday, February 15 both on-air on Spike TV's "GameTrailers TV with Geoff Keighley" and online at GameTrailers.com and other MTVN properties including comedycentral.com and spike.com.
