Leisure Suit Larry Box Office Bust Coming to Consoles, PC

As rumoured, a New Leisure Suit Larry game is on its way to PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. Its title? Leisure Suit Larry Box Office Bust. Get it? Yeah, there are two innuendos going on there. Featuring a story from Happy Madison Productions writer Allen Covert, and stars Dave Attell, Shannon Elizabeth, and Jeffrey Tambor (as well as some other folk), we're looking forward to gold chains making an appearance in media other than WoW commercials. Play the game this fall.

