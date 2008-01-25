Let's Move to Texas, Daddy! (It's Safe)

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

Conversation from earlier today...

MINI-BASH: (Japanese) "Let's move."

ME: "Where do you want to move?"

MINI-BASH: "Texas."

ME: "Why do you want to move to Texas? Grandma?"

MINI-BASH: (Japanese) "Earthquakes. There are earthquakes in Osaka. Are there earthquakes in Texas?"

ME: "No. There are tornados."

MINI-BASH: (English) "What's that?"

ME: "The wind spins around very quickly and tears apart houses."

MINI-BASH: (English) "Oh. Let's no move there. Scary! (Japanese) You know there is global warming?

He starts pronouncing global warming slow and clear like, chi-kyuu-on-dan-ka.

ME: "Is global warming good or bad?"

MINI-BASH: (English) "Bad."

ME: "That's right. Have you been watching the news again?"

MINI-BASH: (English) "Yes. You have too?"

