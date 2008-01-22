Level 5 Heart Europe, Announce Layton Release Date

Rub your eyes, Europe. Rub them in disbelief. We already know that Professor Layton, who's making his long-awaited Western debut next month, will be released in the US on February 10. In an official fact sheet sent out today, the European version of the game will also be out on February 10. Same day. Earlier, even, what with time differences and all. Thank you, Level 5: it's nice to know that while Nintendo still insist on fucking Europe over every chance they get, you guys are a little more thoughtful.