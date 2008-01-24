Lex Luthor Voices Dark Sector

The least sinister Lex Luthor of all time (including Gene Hackman) has got himself another video game voice over gig, as actor Michael Rosenbaum is announced as the voice of Hayden Tenno, the cold-blooded protagonist of Digital Extremes Dark Sector. No stranger to VO work, Rosebaum has provided voices for Jackie Chan Adventures, Justice League, Static Shock, and Batman Beyond, as well as video game roles in Gladius and Yakuza.

Sutton of course is referring to Rosenbaum's darkest role, Adina in Sorority Girls. Still can't believe he didn't see Oscar gold that year.

Michael Rosenbaum Lends Voice Talent To D3PE's Highly Anticipated Next-Gen Title Dark Sector

D3Publisher of Europe Ltd. (D3PE), a publisher and developer of interactive entertainment software, has announced that Michael Rosenbaum, an award-winning Hollywood actor known best to audiences as Lex Luthor on television's "Smallville," will voice the main character in its forthcoming Dark Sector™ title.

An original action-thriller offering heart-pounding action, incredible superpowers and a compelling story for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. Rosenbaum will bring to life the character of Hayden Tenno, a cold-blooded, ruthless killer who awakens after an attack with an infection that has granted him inhuman abilities. Through the storyline and Rosenbaum's voice over, players will experience Hayden's transformation into something more than he was, his fight against the powers taking over his body and his evolution as he becomes a hero. Dark Sector is slated for release in April.

Rosenbaum's acting credits span a decade and include his current work on The CW action series "Smallville" as the tormented and dysfunctional Lex Luthor. He is also known for his roles in feature films including Cursed (2005), Bringing Down the House (2003), Poolhall Junkies (2002), Sorority Boys (2002), Sweet November (2001), Urban Legend (1998) and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997) as well as roles in television and theatre.

"We are thrilled to work with Mr. Rosenbaum on Dark Sector," said Suzanne Sutton, PR and Marketing Manager for D3PE. "His experience in portraying tormented characters on-screen translates incredibly well to the tortured character of Hayden Tenno in Dark Sector, a true anti-hero who makes no excuses for his actions. The combination of his voice talent and the compelling storyline of Dark Sector will offer a truly immersive experience for players."

Developed by acclaimed developer Digital Extremes, co-creators behind the award-winning Epic Game's Unreal franchise, Dark Sector thrusts players into the role of Hayden Tenno, an elite black-ops agent sent on a dangerous mission into a decaying Eastern European city that hides a deadly Cold War secret. Attacked by an unknown enemy, he awakens to find part of his body altered by an infection that has granted him inhuman abilities; now he must learn to evolve along with his powers, to survive and to become a hero. A dark, gritty experience packed with fast action, incredible superpowers and an engaging story; Dark Sector represents the next evolution of gaming.