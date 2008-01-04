The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Like Icarus, This PSP Charger Draws You Closer To The Sun

pspsun.jpgIt's one of life's great conundrums. Handheld devices can normally only be charged while inside the home, but you only ever really use them outside of the home. If your charge runs flat on the road, or on the train, or the bus, well, you're up shit creek and you're minus one paddle. Or you would be, were it not for this dandy little solar-powered PSP charger. $US 28 to harness the power of the sun itself sounds like a fair deal to us. Pending confirmation that it actually works, that is.
PSP-2000 Solar Battery Charger [DealExtreme, via PSP Fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles