Like Icarus, This PSP Charger Draws You Closer To The Sun

It's one of life's great conundrums. Handheld devices can normally only be charged while inside the home, but you only ever really use them outside of the home. If your charge runs flat on the road, or on the train, or the bus, well, you're up shit creek and you're minus one paddle. Or you would be, were it not for this dandy little solar-powered PSP charger. $US 28 to harness the power of the sun itself sounds like a fair deal to us. Pending confirmation that it actually works, that is.

PSP-2000 Solar Battery Charger [DealExtreme, via PSP Fanboy]