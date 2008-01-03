We're not lacking in stellar Line Rider clips, but now that the Far Side calendars at Kotaku Tower read 2008, it's time to start posting Line Rider clips anew. The good news is this—this particular clip is of the official commercial version of the former Flash-only toy. The bad news, however, is that someone forgot to retain the charm and simplicity of the original that made it so endearing. Those responsible have also added enough hooting and hollering to make the mute button your best pal. Oh well, it had a good run.
Line Rider: Hooting And Hollering Edition
