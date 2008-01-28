Localising Japanese Classics To Extend The PS2's Lifespan

With the PS2's time in the limelight almost done, development for Sony's old workhorse is winding up. But people are still buying PS2s! And people who already own them are still playing them! Can these folks count on getting new games? They can, ponder Next-Gen, if publishers fill the gap left by developers switching to 360/PS3 development by porting over some classic Japanese games that, for whatever reason, never saw a Western release. Some suggested titles/series include OneeChanBara, The Sega Ages collections (Virtual On!!!) and Gregory's Horror Show, which saw a PAL release and is safely on the kooky side of Awesome St. Add the one glaring omission I can see - Super Dimension Fortress Macross - to that list and we're just about good to go.

FEATURE: PS2's Last Chance Imports [Next-Gen]