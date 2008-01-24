London, Recreated In Crysis

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Digital Urban, a project overseen by Dr Andrew Hudson-Smith from University College London, is trying to recreate the city of London. Using Crysis' mod tools. First they're using some Google apps (SketchUp, Google Earth), then with the data they can pinch from that, they're going to slowly but surely recreate the whole city. Well, probably only the middle, important bit. Last I checked London was rather sizeable.
Digital Urban [via selectbutton]

