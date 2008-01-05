The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Longtime GameSpot Reviewer Leaves, Cites Gerstmann Firing

gamespot_editors_choice.jpgAfter the termination of established GameSpot reviewer and editorial director Jeff Gerstmann, we heard from employees of the site who spoke of the threat of "mass resignations." Today it would seem we have at least one confirmed casualty from the CNet/Gerstmann fallout, longtime freelance reviewer Frank Provo. The reviewer, with over seven years worth of contributions to GameSpot and some 751 reviews, confirmed on his work blog today that he was no longer writing for the site. "I believe CNet management let Jeff go for all the wrong reasons," wrote the reviewer "I believe CNet intends to soften the site's tone and push for higher scores to make advertisers happy."

Provo specialized in critiquing games for the Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, and PSP during his tenure. He was often tasked with reviewing less than enviable portable fodder, as well as copious amounts of movie licensed games and retro releases via XBLA and the Wii Virtual Console.

He was especially vocal about the Jeff Gerstmann dismissal via his LiveJournal and message board NeoGAF, having harsh words for CNet management and expressing sympathy for peers still at Gamespot. He recently addressed his separation from the outlet by writing "I feel sad about the whole thing, but I can't write for a site that could one day punish me for honesty."

In a response to a comment posted on his GameSpot blog today, Provo defended his former compatriots, writing "The GameSpot staff did not fire Jeff. The GameSpot staff are NOT corrupt. GameSpot itself is NOT the problem. CNet is. CNet's management is."

Farewell, GameSpot [GameSpot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles