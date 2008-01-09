Lost Planet 360 And PS3 Head To Head

Over at Videogamer.com, they've taken the PS3 Lost Planet screens Capcom released late last year and has put them together for a head to head comparison against screens form the Xbox 360 version to see which comes out on top. Personally I preferred system comparison shots back when it was Atari 2600 versus Colecovision, when the differences were a lot less subtle. Still, there are marked differences between the two, with the 360 coming out on tops in the motion blur and lighting departments, while the PS3 version takes top honors in the "being on the PS3" category.

