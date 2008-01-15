Lost Planet PS3 Gets Exclusive Character

PS3 owners will be rewarded for their celibate patience of Capcom releasing Lost Planet. In addition to some pretty decent but imperfect graphics, PS3 owners will get the extra playable characters from the PC version (Joe, Mega Man, and Frank West) as well as one character no one in the whole world has ever gotten to play, ever—Snow Pirate Luka.

How will Bill Gates sleep tonight knowing that Sony has scored 5 extra characters for PS3's Lost Planet? We're betting on warm milk and possibly a plate of delicious oatmeal cookies.



