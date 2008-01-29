LOTRO Goes Russian

They're taking the Hobbits to Kaliningrad! Russia is a gigantic country with approximately 142 million people, and not enough of them are MMO addicts. The gaming industry is slowly realising this, with Blizzard readying the Russian-language version of World of Warcraft and now Turbine announcing an agreement to bring Lord of the Rings Online to the Hobbit-hungry populace. IT Territory LLC, a major Russian online game publisher, will be handling the publication and operation of the game in their country.

"The Lord of the Rings Online has taken North America and Europe by storm and we are committed to bringing the game to fans around the world," said Jim Crowley, president and CEO of Turbine, Inc. "ITT is a major player in online gaming and we look forward to partnering with them to bring The Lord of the Rings Online to Russia."

Hooray! The world has come so far, hasn't it? Remember when Russians were the enemy in all those 1980's video games and movies? We were all such dorks back then.