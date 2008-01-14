The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Mad Germans Create Wii Remote-Powered, 360-Degree Gaming Rig


Slightly-curved gaming displays? Load of old codswallop. Would you settle for a monitor with a little bend when you can, like these industrious Germans, rig up a 360-degree network of projected screens that's powered by what looks like a Wii Remote? No. You certainly would not.
