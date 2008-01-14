Mad Germans Create Wii Remote-Powered, 360-Degree Gaming Rig

Slightly-curved gaming displays? Load of old codswallop. Would you settle for a monitor with a little bend when you can, like these industrious Germans, rig up a 360-degree network of projected screens that's powered by what looks like a Wii Remote? No. You certainly would not.
[via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink