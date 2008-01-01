Major Nelson: All Hands on Deck Working on Live Problem

Just pinged Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb to see what the status was of his baby, Xbox Live. The Xbox 360's network has been suffering sporadic issues since the holidays and it seems that a solid solution continues to elude the team.

He told me a bit earlier today that they are all over the Live issues, "we have had all hands on deck." He also pointed out that he's now using Twitter to keep readers of his site up-to-date on the current status of repairs.

26 minutes ago: Even though things are working, the teams are still hard at work to ensure things stay that way! 2 hours ago: I think I need to take e to lunch today. 2 hours ago: BTW: Account Recovery is working much better now. Give it a try. 2 hours ago: No, installing 'fatter pipes' won't have helped the issues we were having. 2 hours ago: Getting a lot of messages from people telling me LIVE Is working well for them. Great to hear. 2 hours ago: No, most of the staff is not away for the Holiday. They are right here, working on any issues.

Hopefully we'll hear that the repairs and fixes have been shored up soon. It will be interesting to hear what actually caused the problems. I suspect the influx of new accounts over the holidays didn't help.

Major Nelson