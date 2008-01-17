Make a Sign, Win Autographs (ICO Entry)

Friendly reminder time! We're giving away Culdcept Saga stuff that includes the Xbox 360 game, a poster signed by the game's producer Kohei Takeshige and the soundtrack signed by Takeshige and composer Kenji Ito (who worked on some big Square games in the 90's and is now part of the Super Smash Bros. Brawl composer superteam). Reader Alex sent us along this doozy of an entry, writing:

I had no idea what to do, so I took a stroll through my games last night and saw ICO, and figured it'd go along nicely with the crossing sign. After about an hour or two on Photoshop and 45 minutes with Office Depot's worthless printing staff, I got this gem. Protip: The language beneath the picture is the one spoken by its characters; it says "crossing".

So cool. Here's the contest: Make a game related sign, put it outside and take a pic. Send your entries to [email protected] with the subject line "Sign". Contest ends January 23rd. Our memories live forever.