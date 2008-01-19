Make a Sign, Win Autographs (Mongoose Entry)

We're giving away Culdcept Saga stuff that includes the Xbox 360 game, a poster signed by the game's producer Kohei Takeshige and the soundtrack signed by Takeshige and composer Kenji Ito (who worked on some big Square games in the 90's and is now part of the Super Smash Bros. Brawl composer superteam). Reader Shawn sends this dozy:

I call it Mongoose Crossing (go figure)

I made this sign not long After I read the original Contest post.

It was fairly easy to make, I went into Halo 3's Forge and picked up the mongoose and held it to the sun on Valhalla.

From there I used Saved Films to take a screen shot of said mongoose. Then using Photoshop I took the mongoose and applied it to my XING sign made previously.

the mongoose crossing pictures were taken in the back yard of my friends house with a Large pasture in the background. I felt the pasture was fitting due to its wide open spaces(Valhalla), and that the Mongoose is an ATV. attached are the pictures i took hope you and the Kotaku readers like it!

And thanks very much to a friend of mine named Allbowdown, he was a great help in the process of making this Sign.