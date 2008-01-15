Make A Sign, Win Signatures

Contest time! We're giving away Culdcept Saga stuff that includes the Xbox 360 game, a poster signed by the game's producer Kohei Takeshige and the soundtrack signed by Takeshige and composer Kenji Ito (who worked on some big Square games in the 90's and is now part of the Super Smash Bros. Brawl composer superteam). In Japanese, the English loan word "sign" means "signature." So here's the contest: Make a game related sign (not a signature, but a sign), put it outside and take a pic. Send your entries to [email protected] with the subject line "Sign." Contest ends January 23rd!