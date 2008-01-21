Make Sign, Win Signatures (Portal Entry)

We're giving away Culdcept Saga stuff that includes the Xbox 360 game, a poster signed by the game's producer Kohei Takeshige and the soundtrack signed by Takeshige and composer Kenji Ito (who worked on some big Square games in the 90's and is now part of the Super Smash Bros. Brawl composer superteam). Reader GcRayden sends this:

I made this sign out of a whole bunch of different pictures from google images, some from portal, some not. Although the person in the picture looks like its the one from the portal pictures, its actually from a fire sign. Most of the other icons came from portal wallpapers. After a few hours of working on this sign my girlfriend got home and we drove to the local bakery to take a picture. We were going to put it on the bakery door but then we found another, better place to put the sign, on the bakery sign in the parking lot. I thought this would be a better idea because of the message that was on the board at the time. The meaning of the sign is exactly the same of the title, applying that the cake is a lie, and if you dont listen then you might get hurt. I spent alot of time on it so I hope everyone likes it! :D

Oh we do. And we've even put another pic of it after the jump so people will know what you are talking about! So, here's the contest: Make a game related sign, put it outside and take a pic. Send your entries to [email protected] with the subject line "Sign." Contest ends January 23rd. Remember, even contest losers get INTERNET FAME. Everybody wins!