Make Your Own Knitted Companion Cube

I need to learn how to knit. Not that I don't already have enough projects of various stripes floating around that I don't have time for, but we see so many clever and crafty knit goods here at Kotaku. Joining the lineup? A Weighted Companion Cube made out of wool. If you can knit, there's a nice set of instructions with directions, tips and tricks on making your very own knit version here [via Wonderland]