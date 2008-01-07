Make Your Own Knitted Companion Cube

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

knittedcompanioncube.jpg I need to learn how to knit. Not that I don't already have enough projects of various stripes floating around that I don't have time for, but we see so many clever and crafty knit goods here at Kotaku. Joining the lineup? A Weighted Companion Cube made out of wool. If you can knit, there's a nice set of instructions with directions, tips and tricks on making your very own knit version here [via Wonderland]

