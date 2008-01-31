The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Man Convicted in Xbox Baby Killing

Tyrone Spellman was found guilty yesterday of beating to death his 17-month-old daughter, cracking her head "like a walnut", after the girl knocked over his Xbox 360 during a gaming session.

Spellman, convicted of third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child, faces up to 47 years in prison.

The jury elected to find him guilty of third-degree and not first-degree murder because they found Spellman acted in rage but without intending to kill the child. Prosecutors had blamed Spellman's obsession with video games as one of the reason's he killed the little girl.

Man who killed tot over Xbox convicted [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

