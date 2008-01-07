The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Man Shoots Son Over Xbox 360 Argument

M1Rifle.jpg As tragic as this sounds, the real story has got to be one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard. A young man (17) in Pennsylvania wanted his father to look at his Xbox 360 for some unknown reason and the father refused. An argument ensued resulting in the kid handing a rifle to his father and telling him to just go ahead and shoot him. So the father did. Now the kid is sedated in the hospital with a bullet lodged in his skull and the father is in jail. When asked about the situation, the boy's mother (and the man's ex-wife) said:

''One's in jail, one's in the hospital,'' she said. ''I won't know exactly what happened until I talk to [my son] . He's incoherent yet; they have him heavily sedated. (My ex-husband) did the shooting but it was an accidental thing that took place"

Clearly the Xbox 360 was really just a catalyst in what appears to be a long standing major family dysfunction. Sad, sure. Weird, definitely. But seriously, you couldn't make this stuff up.

When boy said 'shoot me,' dad did, police say [The Morning Call]

  • Roby Guest

    Isn't the name of the father HOMER??? Doughhhh!!!

    0

