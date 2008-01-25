Manhunt 2 Blocked By British High Court

Looks like the UK Manhunt 2 drama is drawing to a close. As you know, last June the game was banned by the British Board of Film Classification for sale in the UK. Rockstar revamped the game enough to convince the UK Video Appeals Committee to reclassify the title with a new rating, which circumvented the BBFC. So the BBFC then argued that the "game had been approved for release on a misinterpretation of the law." That argument went to the British High Court, where the BBFC was able to fight the game's release. The High Court has now ruled that the VAC's decision to allow for classification was flawed by "a clear error of the law" and has asked that it reconsider its decision. The court's decision blocks the sale of Manhunt 2 in the UK. During the hearing, the BBFC mentioned that the VAC's decision could undermine its ombudsman role "not only in relation to video games, but generally." Seems like a political power struggle more than anything.

High Court Blocks Game [ITN, Thanks Funky J!][Pic]