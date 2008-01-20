The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Marathon Zelda Gamers at it Again

cappy_link.jpg You may remember last weekend when I posted about the guys at cameronbanga.com who tried to make it through four Zelda games in 48 hours. Due to some glitches, they weren't able to squeeze in all four games but still managed to raise over $US 1200 for Penny Arcade's Child's Play charity. So, in an attempt to make up what they couldn't finish, the boys are at it again but this time they have given themselves eleven hours to complete Twilight Princess. The marathon gaming session will again benefit Child's Play and will be the first in a series of charity driven weekend gaming sessions. Good luck on your mission guys, you are benefiting a great charity.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles