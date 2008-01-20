You may remember last weekend when I posted about the guys at cameronbanga.com who tried to make it through four Zelda games in 48 hours. Due to some glitches, they weren't able to squeeze in all four games but still managed to raise over $US 1200 for Penny Arcade's Child's Play charity. So, in an attempt to make up what they couldn't finish, the boys are at it again but this time they have given themselves eleven hours to complete Twilight Princess. The marathon gaming session will again benefit Child's Play and will be the first in a series of charity driven weekend gaming sessions. Good luck on your mission guys, you are benefiting a great charity.
Marathon Zelda Gamers at it Again
