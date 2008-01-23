Mario Is Afraid Of His...Dry Cleaning?



This is a commercial for the upcoming Interactive Achievement Awards. No idea why it's so funny, but for some reason, it is. I think it's his face when he throws the papers down on the floor. So cheeky. Not really sure why Mario's so afraid of his dry-cleaning, either, but there could be a number of explanations. He might just be afraid of tipping. And by afraid, we mean "not interested".

[thanks Gabriel!]