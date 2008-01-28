Mario Kart Korean TV, Serious Business

Sure, Korean TV has Starcraft shows. That shouldn't come as a surprise. The country has been playing Starcraft for years! But Mario Kart racing programs? That game isn't even a year old in Korea yet! Still, as game blog Siliconera found out, Korea's airwaves are graced by Run & Run Mario Kart DS, a program that features four one-on-one matches. The show features in-game footage and color commentary from the announcers. Impressive!
Mario Kart Matches [Siliconera]
Sure, Korean TV has Starcraft shows. That shouldn't come as a surprise. The country has been playing Starcraft for years! But Mario Kart racing programs? That game isn't even a year old in Korea yet! Still, as game blog Siliconera found out, Korea's airwaves are graced by Run & Run Mario Kart DS, a program that features four one-on-one matches. The show features in-game footage and color commentary from the announcers. Impressive!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink