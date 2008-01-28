Mario Kart Korean TV, Serious Business

Sure, Korean TV has Starcraft shows. That shouldn't come as a surprise. The country has been playing Starcraft for years! But Mario Kart racing programs? That game isn't even a year old in Korea yet! Still, as game blog Siliconera found out, Korea's airwaves are graced by Run & Run Mario Kart DS, a program that features four one-on-one matches. The show features in-game footage and color commentary from the announcers. Impressive!

