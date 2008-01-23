Market Losses Hurt Games Companies Too, You Know

Thanks to a shaky US economy, global stocks are taking a swan dive. Doesn't affect you? Maybe not directly, but remember, platform holders and publishers are almost all publicly-held companies. And surely you care about them, at least in an impersonal, "oh, that's a shame" kind of way. Anyways, in the wake of big falls in the US, Japanese and European markets, the following games companies have all lost a sizeable pile of cash: Ubisoft (down 11.5%), Sony (down 3.5%), Microsoft (down 3%), Take-Two (down 3%) and SCi (down 7.8%). Think of all those generic sequels and hardware colour variations, lost!
Worldwide Stock Dive Hurts Publishers [1UP]
Thanks to a shaky US economy, global stocks are taking a swan dive. Doesn't affect you? Maybe not directly, but remember, platform holders and publishers are almost all publicly-held companies. And surely you care about them, at least in an impersonal, "oh, that's a shame" kind of way. Anyways, in the wake of big falls in the US, Japanese and European markets, the following games companies have all lost a sizeable pile of cash: Ubisoft (down 11.5%), Sony (down 3.5%), Microsoft (down 3%), Take-Two (down 3%) and SCi (down 7.8%). Think of all those generic sequels and hardware colour variations, lost!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink