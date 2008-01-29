Mass Effect Statue Almost Done

Wouldn't it have been great if the first piece of proper Mass Effect merch, the $US 90 statue of Commander Shephard (generic manbits version), could have shipped in December, as promised? Well it didn't. It's been delayed. Couldn't let the game one-up it in the delay stakes, you see. While you kick your heels and wait for your chance to spend $US 90 on an immovable action figure, why don't you pass the time with these shots of the figure, both of the final sculpt and finished version.